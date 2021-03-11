Divya Dutta happy to be busy again



After spending a lot of time at home during the lockdown and after it, Divya Dutta is excited to get back to a busy work schedule and on the shooting floor. It looks like 2021 will be a busy year for the actress, who has a number of noteworthy Bollywood films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Badlapur and Manto to her credit.





Divya, who is happy to be back on the sets, in a recent interview, said that she thinks one truly counts their blessings when they are back on set. The actress was talking about the difficult months in 2021 when film shoots couldn't be conducted due to the pandemic, rendering many people jobless.As actors get used to the new normal, which includes the presence of fewer crew members, work is in full swing. Divya said that actors can't have their masks on while shooting, but everyone on a film set ensures that they are always wearing one.





Being in a bio bubble, which was a new term for her, offers a sense of normalcy in the limited area that the crew is in. Divya further said that she cherishes the hustle-bustle of the set. To go back on set after many months was a great experience for her. She also felt that a time like this has got crew members to bond more.

