Sonal Chauhan attends cultural event in Uri



At a recent cultural event organised by the Dagger Division of the Indian Army, actors Viky Kaushal and Sonal Chauhan were invited as special guests. The event was held to give a platform to the youth to showcase their talent and took place at the border area of Uri in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir.





Sonal shared a number of pictures from the event and posted a heartfelt comment. She wrote, "What an honour it has been to be a part of this Army Event and witness the youth of Uri showcase their amazing talent.







Thanks to the beautiful people of Uri for the love and warmth. And a big Thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me and giving me the honour and the opportunity to spend a beautiful day with the real heroes. I consider myself truly lucky to have had this opportunity. No words will ever be enough to thank you guys for what you do every day to keep the country safe. Jai Hind."





Vicky also took to social media to share his thoughts on the event. He wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!"

