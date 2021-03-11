Asa's autopsy report on April 12



A court in Dhaka yesterday has fixed March 10 for the submission of the probe report in a case filed in connection with the death of actress Ayesha Akhter Asa, also known as Asa Chowdhury in a road accident at Technical Mor in the capital's Mirpur.





The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman set the new date on Wednesday as the investigating officer of the case, Darussalam Police Station SI Sohan Ahmed, failed to submit the probe report.Meanwhile, on January 21, the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abubakar Siddique recently granted bail to Shamim Ahmed, the only accused in the case, on a bond of Tk 5,000.





It is to be noted that TV actress Ayesha Akhter Asa, also known as Asa Chowdhury, was killed when a bus crushed her while she was crossing the road at Technical Mor in the capital's Mirpur on the night of January 4.Asa's father Md. Abu Kalam filed a case under the Road Transport Act with the Darussalam Police Station on January 5 in the incident. Police arrested the accused Shamim Ahmed on the same day.





According to the case statement, accused Shamim Ahmed was driving recklessly at high speed when he collided with a truck in front of him. Ayesha Akhter fell from behind Shamim's motorcycle and crushed by an unidentified speedy truck from behind, leaving her with serious head injuries. Asa died on the spot.Ayesha Akter Asa was studying in the 6th semester of the law department of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT). She was listed on Bangladesh Television and regularly acted in solo plays. She has also been seen in telefilms and drama serials.

Leave Your Comments