Tigers arrive in Queenstown following 14-day mandatory quarantine

Bangladesh Team Leader BCB Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus on Wednesday presenting a memento to Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult who welcomed the squad at the airport. -Twitter



Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in Queenstown on Wednesday following the 14-day mandatory self-isolation period in from Christchurch, New Zealand. Tigers will stay in Queenstown before the first match of the three-match ODI series kicks off in Dunedin on March 20.ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said the end of the quarantine was a relief for them.







They were not allowed to go out of their hotel rooms in the first three days, after which they were allowed to get out but for 30 minutes.In the second phase of the quarantine, the players were allowed to use the gym and train in small groups for a week. The players and support staff are free to move around after the end of the quarantine.





"It feels good now. It's the first time we had to stay in a controlled quarantine. We previously stayed in a bio-bubble," Tamim told the media in a video message on Wednesday. "To be honest, the New Zealand authorities looked after us very carefully. What we can do for them is to thank them whole-heartedly."





In this tour, Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. The ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League. Tamim said they would have ended this series in 20 days but due to a long quarantine period, this will take more than 40 days to be played."We have to look forward," Tamim said.





Most of the Bangladeshi players were vaccinated before leaving for New Zealand. Tamim was among the first batch of players who took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. Tamim believes that all sporting teams should be vaccinated as quickly as possible.





"At one point, everyone will have to take the vaccine," Tamim said. "Our Prime Minister took every required step to ensure [that we get] the vaccine. We are really lucky as a nation. Not just the cricketers, all the people of Bangladesh can now take the vaccine and it's without any cost. I'm proud to be a Bangladeshi.





I'm sure every country will do it sooner or later." The Bangladesh team will get the service of Daniel Vettori, the spin coach, during this series. The former New Zealand superstar is already in Queensland. Due to travel restrictions during the pandemic, he was unable to join the Bangladesh camp in the West Indies series.





