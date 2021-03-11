BD to buy 10 more locomotives from US

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller makes a courtesy call on Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan at Rail Bhabon in the capital on Wednesday. -AA



Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said Bangladesh wants to buy 10 more broad-gauge locomotives from the USA. He disclosed it after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller made a courtesy call on him at Rail Bhabon in the capital on Wednesday. Earlier, Bangladesh signed agreements with the USA to buy 40 broad-gauge locomotives. Of them, eight have already arrived.





Bangladesh also signed agreements with South Korea to purchase 100 locomotives. The Railways Minister has sought US investment to establish factories for making locomotives and passenger coaches as well as construction of double lines at different places.







He has called upon the US envoy to extend cooperation for making skilled manpower for the railways. US Ambassador Earl R. Miller responded to the call positively, said Nurul Islam Sujan. Railways Secretary Selim Reza, DG Railways DN Mojumder and Economic officer of the US Embassy Jeffrey Dirks, among others, were present.

