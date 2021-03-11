Myanmar security forces raid compound of striking rail workers

Soldiers are deployed on a street at a railway staff compound during a raid in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 10, 2021. -EPA



Myanmar security forces on Wednesday (March 10) launched a raid on the staff compound of striking railway workers opposed to the military junta as ousted lawmakers appointed an acting vice-president to take over the duties of detained politicians.





The railway staff in Yangon are part of a civil disobedience movement that has crippled government business and included strikes at banks, factories and shops since the army ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup on Feb 1. Security forces have cracked down with increasing force on daily, nationwide protests, leaving the Southeast Asian nation in turmoil.







More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since the coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group, has said, reports Straits Times.Footage posted on social media showed security forces near the railway staff compound.







One person involved in the strike said by telephone they feared an imminent crackdown. "I think they are going to arrest us. Please help us," said the person, who asked to be identified only as Ma Su rather than his full name. In a Facebook live broadcast from the area, people chanted: "Are we staff united? Yes, we are united" and a commentator claimed police were trying to remove barricades and threatening to shoot.





Details could not be independently verified. Police and army officials did not respond to requests for comment. In Myanmar's second city, Mandalay, protesters staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday, chanting: "The resolution must prevail". In New York, the UN Security Council failed to agree on a statement that would have condemned the coup in Myanmar, called for restraint by the military and threatened to consider "further measures."







