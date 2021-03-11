ACC to take firm stance against money laundering



Mentioning that money laundering is a big problem for the country, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will be most active in stopping money laundering abroad and retrieving the smuggled money, newly appointed ACC Chairman Moin Uddin Abdullah and Commissioner Jahurul Haque told reporters after joining their work on Wednesday.







At this time, they made it clear that they would take a firm stand against corruption and money laundering. At the same time Moin Uddin Abdullah and Jahurul Haque remarked that a great deal of money laundering is taking place from Bangladesh to overseas.Terming money laundering as a big problem for the country, newly joined Anti-Corruption Commission chairman and commissioner on Wednesday said that the commission would give highest focus to prevent it.





At a joint press conference at the commission head office chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah and commissioner Jahurul Haque said that the commission would work to stop money laundering and bring back the illegally transferred money.





Jahurul Haque said that the High Court has already sought information related to money laundering. ACC will provide the information to the court and take necessary steps following the court's directives, Jahurul Haque added.Moin Uddin Abdullah said that the commission would try its best to fulfill the people's expectations from ACC.









--- Agency









Leave Your Comments