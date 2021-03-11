Deadly Covid-19 returns amid fears of 3rd spike

Social gatherings cause hike in infection. It has to be checked. If necessary, the government has to take measures - Dr Abdullah



The aggressive coronavirus has taken the lives of 7 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 8,496. In addition, the pathogen has infected 1,018 individuals, the highest in two months, pushing the surge to a total of 553,105. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Wednesday.Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Serbia, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 17,032 samples were tested in 219 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,018 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.A daily-basis infection rate stands at 5.98 percent and the death rate 1.54 percent. Of the 7 deaths, four were male and three female.





As per age categories, one was in his 40s, three were in their 50s while three were above 60 years, added the press release. The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.







When Asked, noted medicine specialist Professor Dr A B M Abdullah told The Asian Age, ''People are resorting to social gatherings largely causing hike in infection. It has to be checked. If necessary, the government has to come forward again and take measures in this regard to check a third wave.''

''Vaccinated people too will have to maintain health guidelines, including wearing masks,'' he added. Professor Abdullah has suggested quarantine arrangements for people landing in Bangladesh from different countries.





World situation:

The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 2,624,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 118,259,000 people in 219 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 540,500 deaths and more than 29,801,000 infections. India has counted at least 11,262,000 infections, the second highest cases in the world, and 158,000 deaths. Brazil has so far counted 11,125,000 cases and 268,500 deaths. Russia has counted at least 4,351,000 cases to date and 90,200 deaths.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.





