Biden victory as Congress passes huge Covid relief plan









The US Congress passed Joe Biden’s

enormous economic relief package Wednesday, delivering a resounding victory

for the president and giving what he called a “fighting chance” to millions

of families and businesses suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.





The $1.9 trillion plan, months in the making, is one of the largest US

rescue packages ever. It will dramatically impact every aspect of the world’s

biggest economy for years to come while protecting and expanding the

country’s social safety net.





Democrats say they have met a historic moment of crisis head on, funneling

federal dollars into vaccine distribution, stimulus checks of up to $1,400 to

most Americans, extended unemployment benefits for millions and an expansion

of government funding for health care.





The measure only narrowly passed the House of Representatives by a 220-211

vote, with zero support from Republicans, who accuse Biden of abandoning his

Inauguration Day pledge to unify a divided nation.





But as Republicans stood in opposition, progressive and moderate Democrats

locked arms and marched the measure across the finish line days before

critical unemployment benefits were set to expire.





The bill now heads to the White House, where Biden — who made the

American Rescue Plan his top legislative priority — said he will sign the

measure into law on Friday.





“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation — the

essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who

keep this country going — a fighting chance,” the president said in a post-

vote statement.





At a presentation with vaccine makers, Biden went on to call the bill a

“historic victory for the American people” and said “there’s a real reason

for hope” in beating back the pandemic.





– ‘Critical moment’ –





Minutes earlier, loud cheers and applause rose from the floor when House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the measure passed.





“This is a critical moment in our country’s history,” the top

congressional Democrat said. “Help is on the way — for the people, for the

children.”





The bill extends eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, pours billions of

dollars into state and local governments, provides help for small businesses,

increases food aid and sets aside $130 billion for schools.





And Democrats argue that the bill’s child tax credit expansion would slash

child poverty by up to 50 percent.





But Republican lawmakers attacked what they called the bill’s “socialist

agenda” and massive cost, saying more than 90 percent does not go to directly

combatting Covid-19.





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the plan “a long laundry list

of left-wing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs

of the American families.”





The Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, savaged the bill as

“Democratic overreach in the name of Covid relief.”





“This is by far one of the worst pieces of legislation I’ve seen in the

Senate,” he said. The bill passed the upper chamber Saturday along strict

party lines.





Americans outside Washington appear to see it very differently, as polls

show overwhelming bipartisan support for the bill.





– Selling it –





Nevertheless, Biden is signaling that he will soon hit the road on a

mission to sell the package to the American people.





On Tuesday, Biden visited a business billed as Washington’s oldest

hardware store, which has benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program

begun under Donald Trump’s administration to help businesses stay afloat

during the crisis.





The administration is continuing the program, but Biden said it will be

tailored to focus on businesses with 20 employees or fewer.





The last congressional plan to fight the coronavirus, which has to date

left more than 528,000 dead in the United States and brought the economy to

its knees, was enacted in December.





It expanded unemployment payments and extended them through March 14.





That deadline has loomed as Biden and Democrats crafted their latest

package, but the new measure is set to extend the benefits until early

September.





Progressive Democrats had pushed for higher supplemental unemployment

benefits of $400, but after a last-minute standoff with a moderate Democrat,

the Senate kept the payments at $300 a week.





On Tuesday with the bill’s passage likely, the Paris-based Organisation

for Economic Cooperation and Development sharply raised its 2021 global

growth forecast amid greatly improved economic prospects.





It sees the US economy climbing by 6.5 percent this year, nearly double

its previous forecast.

Leave Your Comments