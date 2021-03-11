Digitized banking solution of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. (IBBL) is the pioneer of Islamic banking in Bangladesh. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd has launched the digital platform "Cellfin" app for financial services alongside banking. The customers can now transfers, Utility Bill Payments, Mobile Re-charge and many more at their fingertips!





Money can be sent directly to any bank account, card and M cash number from Cell Fin. Money can also be taken via Bkash, Nagad and Rocket. Moreover money can be brought from any banker's Visa or MasterCard, Islami Bank's Savings Account and Mcash at Cellfin. It includes a virtual debit card with Visa facility.





The popular digital service of Islami Bank is I banking or internet banking, M Cash is mobile financial service of Islami bank. The latest addition of Islami Bank is whatsapp service.

Leave Your Comments