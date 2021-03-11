‘Awami League general secretary is my friend’: OC threatens Upazila VC, demands bribe

Allegations of demanding bribe to upazila women vice chairman have been raised against the officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata High Police Station in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.

“Awami League general secretary and minister is my friend. Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir is my friend. My relatives do job at the Prime Minister’s Office,” OC Shakhawat Hossain threatened Sarail upazila parishad vice chairman and upazila Awami Mohila League president Rokeya Begum.

While talking to journalists at her upazila parishad office on Thursday, Rokeya Begum said, “I have a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. Police seized the vehicle when it was at a CNG pump for taking gas. I went to the OC and requested to release the auto-rickshaw. But he demanded to me Tk 5000 monthly for undisturbed plying of the vehicle on the highway.”

“I got astonished at the OC’s demand of bribe publicly. Former organizing secretary of upazila Awami League was present at the time,” she further said.

Vice Chairman Rokeya demanded departmental investigation over the incident.

Contacted, OC Shakhawat said, “I will never compromise with CNG-run auto-rickshaws as there is a directive from the High Court in this regard. Legal action will be taken if a CNG-run auto-rickshaw is dumped.”

Denying the allegation of demanding bribe, the OC said, “I haven’t demanded bribe or toll from the upazila vice chairman. As an OC I am not new. I know everything.

When asked about his relationship with Awami League leaders, ministers, Shakhawat said, “It is my personal matter.”

