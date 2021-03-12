Pakistan: In the aftermath of the Senate elections

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Last week's elections to the Pakistani Senate or the Upper house when a ruling party Minister, Hafiz Shaikh was defeated by a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani left a trail of bad taste in the mouth of the Pakistani ruling dispensation specially dealing a personal blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan ( PMIK). However, the PM survived a no confidence motion giving him a fresh lease of life to set domestic things in order which now look to be in a mess which also includes a fresh challenge to PMIK to refurbish his tarnished image. Other than this, there has been some scathing criticism by many political commentators over the tainted political system in Pakistan which allowed the wheeling dealing, strong arm tactics, extortion, intimidation and use of muscle power in the elections of the Senate causing embarrassment to the party in power.





Rustam Shah Mohammad, the erstwhile civil servant and ex diplomat of Pakistan and a political commentator, in his perceptions on the Senate polls, described the happenings as a blot on the so called democratic institutions in Pakistan which never got to prosper due to long spells of military rule in Pakistan. Commentators are even terming the changing hands of ill-gotten money for the elections as national shame. Rustam Mohammad in a recent opinion piece has articulated that as the elections approached, there was a visible discomfort noticed among the government benches apprehending that some of them might vote against their nominees.







Experts reckon that such corrupt practices began during the 2018 election campaign, when the ruling PTI member was seen accepting huge money for the election trail which was all over the electronic media, time and again. Ever since that, the PTI earned the infamy of accepting cash from many of the affluent section of the society. That trend seems to have continued though Imran Khan himself may have been above board, as thought by many, but his party is not perhaps that's the reason for the system to have come to such a pass incurring the wrath of the Pakistan watchers casting aspersions on the flawed electoral system.





Pakistan, in the meantime, is intently watching the stance of the Joe Biden administration, in place for the last nearly two months, over Kashmir. It looks sufficiently disillusioned as very recently the US spokesperson touched upon Kashmir stating it as a Union Territory (UT) and not as a disputed territory or "Indian administered Kashmir". This looks worrisome to Pakistan as it's eyeing with a little discomfort over 50 plus Indian Americans working in crucial positions in the Biden dispensation with Indian origin Kamala Harris as the Vice President.





In a Kashmir related development, believed to be inspired by Pakistan ISI, Commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), one Hamza has come to notice engaged in spewing anti India propaganda against the Indian government's move to settle people from other states of the country in J&K. In its vicious propaganda campaign, a video entitled "The battlefields are calling", prepared with the collaboration of Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind (J&K), is under active circulation, suspected to be at the behest of Pakistan's arm of external intelligence.





While the reported back channel diplomacy triggered to restore cease fire implementations between India and Pakistan in February this year, a thaw is in sight. However, sustain efforts are needed to remain in place. Against this backdrop, Pakistan is believed to be receiving 45 million India manufactured Covid-19 vaccines' doses to address the pandemic menace. This was confirmed by Aamir Ashraf Khwaja, Federal Security National Health Service Regulator and Coordinator very recently. Out of the total supplies, 16 million doses are expected to reach Pakistan by June this year. This procurement is facilitated through Gavi which is a public private partnership, that helps provide vaccines to the developing countries. This move may not have anything to do with the back channel diplomacy or restoration of cease fire, yet there is a link in the name of humanity between India and Pakistan which is indeed a welcome sign.





The writer is a security analyst, a columnist, and a former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Views are personal.

