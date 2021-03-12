Bangladesh graduated as developing nation under the dynamic and extraordinary leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina





Bangladesh has received the final recommendation of the United Nations to move from the list of least developed countries to developing countries. The decision came after a five-day triennial review meeting of the UN Committee for Development Policy or UN-CDP in New York. In 1971, the UN classified Bangladesh as the least developed country based on certain criteria. Bangladesh fulfilled all the conditions of the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (UN-CDP) in 2016 to become a developing country. If a country can meet the criteria for crossing in two consecutive triennial reviews as per the UN rules, it gets the final recommendation for crossing from the least developed country. The CDP reviews relocation from LDCs based on three indicators. Bangladesh has come a long way in fulfilling the conditions in all three guidelines. To become a developing country, the per capita income of a country has to be at least 1230 US dollars; in 2020 the per capita income of Bangladesh was 1726 dollars. Bangladesh's achievement against the Human Resource Index is 8.5. The criteria for passing the Economic and Environmental Fragility Index were set at 32 or less. But at that time Bangladesh's position, in this case, was 27.





According to CDP regulations, a country can enjoy a preparation period of three to five years after receiving a pass recommendation. The Bangladesh delegation has asked the CDP for five years to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic to make the transition process sustainable and smooth. If all goes well, at the end of the five-year preparation period, the official transition to the developing country of Bangladesh will take place in 2026.





Economists say Bangladesh will have to face some realities after moving to a developing country. Some new challenges also have to be tackled. For example, Bangladesh will lose cheap loans and various export facilities. Some more opportunities, including duty-free access to the world market, and the imposition of import duties on various products, should be gradually abandoned. Several benefits will be automatically revoked; on the other hand, its benefits have to be achieved through work. They think that now we have to pay attention to the bilateral free trade agreement. Some economists have emphasized diversifying products and increasing the overall capacity of the economy by over-relying on the ready-made garment industry to take advantage of the transition to developing countries. On the other hand, whether Bangladesh will be able to sustain market advantage outside; If there is any concern about the export of readymade garments, it is necessary to think about what to do. Emphasis must now be placed on human resource development and technological advancement. The economists of the country think that market access should be created by addressing all the challenges including exchange rate issues, port issues, and transport issues. At the same time, a conducive environment for export must be created.





We can take a look at our economy and overall development. In 2008-09, the size of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was only 103.5 billion US dollars. In 2019-20, it has increased to 330.2 billion US dollars. In 2008-09, the export revenue was. 15.56 billion. And in 2018-19, it has increased to 40.54 billion. Foreign exchange reserves increased from 7 8.46 billion in FY 2008-09 to 44.03 billion today. In 2001, the poverty rate in the country was 47.9 percent and the extreme poverty rate was 34.3 percent. In 2019, the poverty rate has come down to 20.5 percent and the extreme poverty rate to 10.5 percent. The installed capacity of electricity in 2009-10 was five thousand 261 MW. The power generation capacity has been increased to 24,421 MW. The population benefiting from electricity has increased from 48 to 99 percent.





Bangladesh is the third-largest producer of rice in the world and also self-sufficient in fish, meat, eggs, and vegetables. Bangladesh ranks second in terms of the growth rate of fish production in inland open water and Bangladesh ranks first among 11 Hilsa producing countries. Today, the benefits of 'Digital Bangladesh' have spread from urban to villages.





The eighth Five Year Plan has been adopted. Several mega projects including Metro Rail, Elevated Expressway, Karnafuli Tunnel, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Moheshkhali-Materbari Integrated Development Project are being implemented. 100 special economic zones, more than two dozen high-tech parks, and IT villages are being built.





The Padma bridge is now visible the last span was set up last December. When the World Bank canceled the allocation from the Padma Bridge, the Awami League government took it as a challenge. The government took the initiative to build the bridge with its fund.







Daughter of Bangabandhu, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and the World Leader Sheikh Hasina is the source of inspiration for the nation. Bangabandhu turned the Awami League into a grassroots popular political party. After the brutal assassination of the Father of the nation his exiled daughter Sheikh Hasina has taken the steering of the Awami League in the worst of times. She has come a long way in the struggle for democracy. She has repeatedly come back from the brink of death. She has brought Awami League to power as a popular party after 21 years in 1996.





The impossible task that Sheikh Hasina made possible by forming the government in 1996 was to bring the killers of her family to justice and later in 2010 to bring the war criminals to justice. And the opportunity came to carry forward the ideology of the Bengali nation. She has started working as a pioneer for the overall welfare, development, and emancipation of the people of Bangladesh. She proved that she has no alternative to developing democracy in Bangladesh. Her honesty, devotion, dedication, rational mentality, strong morale, wisdom, and extraordinary leadership have established Bangladesh at a different altitude in the world arena.







The Awami League has always been playing a politically vocal, defensive role against all forms of exploitation, deprivation, injustice, oppression. It works for the economic, social, political, and cultural emancipation of the people since its foundation. People's fortunes improve when this party is in power. The 72-year history of the party bears witness to that truth.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given 4 milestones, the first is the vision 2021 of Digital Bangladesh, the second is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030, the third is to build a developed Bangladesh in 2041 and the fourth is the Delta Plan for 2100. Architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been making an outstanding contribution to the implementation of these plans at a young age.





Improvement of Education, communication infrastructure, women's education, 100% increase in salaries and allowances of employees, health care, distribution of free books for students, safety net support for socially disadvantaged, helpless, elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, deserted women, autism, are the major initiatives of the government of the Prime Minister have played a significant and major role for the development of Bangladesh. In assisting with the dignity as a national hero to the freedom fighters, shelter project, one house one farm project, women empowerment and overall development of various sectors is the sole contribution of her government. We have to build a secular, democratic, and modern Bangladesh.





This is the expectation of the present generation.







The writer is a media

development activist.

[email protected]

