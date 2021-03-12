Diner Sheshe

"I was 17 when a conversation with my professor set the course for the rest of my life. While speaking about my career choices, he said, 'You should be an entrepreneur!' That was it; that's what I was set on becoming. So, I studied hard, got into IIT and then pursued my MBA. There, I learned the most important lesson of my life, 'You can be an entrepreneur only by actually being one!' So even though I got a great job offer, I declined it.







Several people, including my parents, questioned my choice 'What are you proving by not taking up the job?' But I didn't let them get to me. At 23, I moved to Bombay. I lived in a matchbox house which would flood during monsoon I even started a venture, but it didn't work as planned. For the first time in 5 years, I doubted myself-had I taken the job, I wouldn't be struggling to make ends meet.





After a year, I felt brave enough to give entrepreneurship another shot with Fab Bag-a beauty subscription company. But after research, I realized the need for quality cosmetics for Indian women-that's how SUGAR Cosmetics was born! I invested my own money and even got funded! But being a woman in a 'man's world' had its challenges-once, an investor refused to hold a meeting just with me.





He wanted to have the business talk with a 'man'. But I decided to let my work do the talking; I continued to run. I even completed the Ironman Triathlon! That win kept me going, especially when the company ran out of funds. It's been 5 years since; we're now a team of over 1500-75% of which are women! And I'm continuing to do everything I love. I run my company, I've run marathons even when I was 6 months pregnant and run circles around my children.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





