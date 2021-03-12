Worldwide waffling





The European Union and the United Kingdom have clashed over the export of coronavirus vaccines, with Britain fiercely denying it has blocked any shipments to other nations. The latest battle emerged after European Council President Charles Michel accused the U.K. on Tuesday of having an "outright ban" on exports of Covid-19 vaccines. He said in a newsletter that he was "shocked" when hearing accusations of vaccine nationalism against the EU when other parts of the world, such as the U.K. and the U.S., "have imposed outright bans" on these vaccines.









The Government of Dubai has announced it is preparing to launch the region's first environmental nanometric satellite this month. The DMSat-1 satellite is part of a high-technology project undertaken to develop solutions to environmental challenges and address climate change. It will be launched on March 20 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases.







The environmental satellite will also help create maps of the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE and study seasonal changes in the presence of these gases. Data provided by the satellite will be used in several areas, including finding solutions to environmental challenges, developing long-term plans to address urban pollution and climate change, and environmental forecasting in Dubai.









Meghan Markle made a formal complaint to ITV following Piers Morgan's incendiary comments about the Duchess, the U.K.'s broadsheet newspapers have reported. Both The Guardian and The Telegraph claim that a complaint was lodged on behalf of the royal after Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, in which Morgan repeatedly lashed out at Prince Harry and Markle over their revelations in the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.











Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac, the minister of information said on Tuesday. The southern African nation last month rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of shots from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). Last week, India announced that Zimbabwe had become the first African country to authorize the use of its Covaxin vaccine.







The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has authorized the use of Sinopharm and Sinovac shots from China, Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin, the information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a post-Cabinet briefing. "All COVID-19 approved vaccines will be procured through the National Vaccine Procurement Fund managed by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development," Mutsvangwa said.









Leave Your Comments