The election to the executive body 2021 of Jagannath University Journalists' Association (JnUJA) will be held on March 16. The chief election commissioner, also the Chief Reporter of Daily Bhorer Dak and President of JnU Media Club, Aktar Hossen, revealed the final list of candidates for the polls on Thursday. "Beginning at 10 am, voting will continue till 1 pm. The results will be announced within 3 pm on the day," said the election commissioner.

