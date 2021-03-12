Shab-e-Meraj observed



The Holy Shab-e-Meraj was observed in the country on Thursday night with due religious fervour. On 27th of Arabic month of Rajab every year, the Muslims observe the Shab-e-Meraj, the night when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah, reports UNB.







In the journey, the Prophet travelled on the "Buraq" to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers. Muslim devotees offered special prayers at mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.



