BLRI gets new director



Dr Abdul Jalil joined as the Acting Director General of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute on 4th March. He started his career as a Scientific Officer on 1st August 1991 at BLRI.





Dr Abdul Jalil served as Officer-In-Charge at Baghabari in Sirajganj and Naikhyangchhari in Bandarban Hill. He later served as the Head of the Division of Animal Production Research, Goat and Sheep Production Research.





During his career, Dr Abdul Jalil has published 32 scientific papers in various journals and invented 3 technologies (1. Best quality goat selection technique for establishing Black Bengal goat farm. 2. Fodder production in the hilly areas of Bangladesh. 3. Embryo Transfer Technology).







He passed his secondary education in 1978 and higher secondary in 1980. Later he completed BSc AH (Hons) in 1985 and MSc (Animal Breeding) from Bangladesh Agricultural University in 1986.He participated in training abroad (China, Vietnam) and different parts of the country. Dr Abdul Jalil was born on 22 November 1961 in a noble family of Chandimandap village in Muktagachha Upazila of Mymensingh district.











---Nur e Alam, AA

