11th March is significant in history of language movement: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said March 11 is an unforgettable day in the history of the language movement. "On this day in 1948, a general strike was observed in the then East Bengal demanding Bangla as the state language," he said after releasing a commemorative stamp worth Taka 10 and an opening envelope of Tk 10 at his office in the city alongside launching a data card worth Tk 5, reports BSS.





It was the first successful strike in the country after the establishment of Pakistan and also in the history of the language movement, the minister said, adding that the struggle later got maturity on the February 21, 1952, on the basis of the foundation of the March 11's protest.

