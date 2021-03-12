Virus restrictions saved 100,000 lives

A woman wearing a face mask waits at a tram station with an emergency phone in Frankfurt. -Reuters



The head of Germany's disease control agency says measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have saved more than 100,000 lives in the country since the start of the pandemic a year ago. In a lecture Thursday to students at the Technical University of Munich, Lothar Wieler said his agency had calculated the lethality of a COVID-19 infection to be about 1.14% for Germany, meaning a nationwide spread of the virus could have led to more than 800,000 deaths.





"In our country, we saved ten thousands, if not (a) hundred thousand lives already by these public health measures," said Wieler, who heads the Robert Koch Institute. The agency reported a further 14,356 confirmed cases and 321 deaths in Germany overnight, taking the total to more than 2.5 million cases and 72,810 COVID-related deaths.





Wieler told reporters at the U.N. in Geneva on Wednesday that he believes a "third wave" of infections has begun in Germany. A year after declaring a pandemic, World Health Organization is struggling to fight vaccine nationalism and to keep up with the rapidly evolving science around COVID-19.







Health officials in Hungary on Thursday reported more than 8,300 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials say the increase in new infections is likely due to a variant of the virus first discovered in Britain, which has led to a sharp surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.







Hungary has more patients being treated in hospitals now than at any other time during the pandemic, putting a strain on its understaffed healthcare system. Doctors at several hospitals say intensive wards are filling up, and that they are having to give priority to younger critical patients with higher chances of survival when determining who to admit to intensive care.









---AP, Berlin





