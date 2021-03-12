Two held with yaba in Lohagara



Police have arrested two drug peddlers with 50 liter Cholai wine and 1800 yaba pills in separate drives from Lohagara of Chittagong. The arrestees were identified as Md Imran (22), son of Md Faruk of Karnafuli Char Farid area of Chittagong and Md Shahjahan (42), son of Abdul Wahed of Daiyapara area of Double Mooring.





Acting on a trip-off, they have been arrested at Wednesday night. Two cases has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act and sent them to the court on Thursday morning.







A police team led by Officer-In-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Md Zaker Hossain Mahmud and Police Inspector (Investigation) Md Rashedul Islam conducted the drive. OC Md Zaker Hossain Mahmud informed, case has been filed against the arrested drug peddlers. He also said the ongoing drive against drugs will be continued.











---Zahedul Islam, Lohagara

