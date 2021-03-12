Mohammad Ali accorded reception in Meghna



Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major (retd) Mohammad Ali Suman was accorded with a reception by the locals of Meghna upazila on Wednesday afternoon for wining 'Safekeeper Channel I Digital Media Award 2020' given by Channel i for his role in social activities. Meghna Upazila Manikar Char Union Juba League President and a prominent businessman Md Zakir Hossain along with the villagers greeted him with a floral wreath.







Later, Upzila Chairman Mohammad Ali was handed over a crest by RK Motors Proprietor Md Zakir Hossain. After the reception program, Mohammad Ali visited ZM Agro Farm and Fisheries Project owned by young entrepreneur Zakir Hossain.





Major Mohammad Ali said, "I thanked to Zakir Hossain Bhai for creating employments for the youths of the area. It is commendable that Zakir Hossain is devoted himself to the welfare of the people by doing various social activities in the area."





Meghna Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Majid, Daudkandi Upazila Awami League President Advocate Ahsan Habib Chowdhury Lilmia, Meghna Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam, Upazila Vice-Chairman Milon Sarkar and Daudkandi Upazila Vice-Chairman Tariqul Islam Nayan along with local elites were present on the occasion.









---Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi

