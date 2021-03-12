35 percent work of RNPP completed



As of last February, 35 percent construction work of Rooppur nuclear power plant (RNPP) project has been completed and the project has so far cost Tk 39741,24,65,000 crore. The latest progress in the construction of RNPP was revealed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Science and Technology held at the Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday (March 10), said a press release.







Meanwhile, a notification from Rosatom said that the last equipment made in Russia has been sent for the second unit of Rooppur Power Station.The circular of the Parliament Secretariat said that the construction period of RNPP is from July 2018 to December 2025. The cost of the project is 113092,91,27,000 taka. Of this, government funds are Tk 22052,91,27,000 and Russian project assistance is Tk 91,040 crores.







The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended that all safety measures be taken in the construction of this nuclear power plant and that the work be completed within the stipulated time. The meeting was presided over by Shatkhita-3 constituency member, AFM Ruhal Haque.







Architect Yeafesh Osman, Minister-In-charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology, was present at the meeting at a special invitation. Committee members-Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Shafiqul Azam Khan, Mozaffar Hossain, Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Shirin Ahmed, Selima Ahmed and Habiba Rahman Khan attended the meeting.









--- Ishwardi, Pabna

Leave Your Comments