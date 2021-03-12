RMCH struggling to treat kidney patients

Former State Minister of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs MP Dipankar Talukdar addresses a discussion meeting at Islampur Darus Sunnah Nurani Madrasah in Kalapakujja of Langadu in Rangamati on Wednesday. -AA



Kidney patients in Rangpur are largely dependent on the nephrology department of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).Though there are 25 dialysis machines for kidney patients, 13 of them are spoiled. Therefore it has become difficult to treat kidney patients through the rest 12 machines. The patients who come to take treatment have been facing serious difficulties in receiving kidney treatment.







There are two water treatment plant but don't work properly. There are only 25-bed nephrology ward in the hospital which is inadequate for treatment and many are dying without proper treatment.It has been learnt from the sources that some 962 kidney patients took treatment in 2020. Among them, dialysis patients were 589. Besides, there is a constant pressure of kidney patients in the hospital.







Shafiqul Islam, a dialysis patient coming from Dinajpur, said, "I left for hospital at 6am and reached hospital at 8am but still now I can't start my dialysis treatment. I have to do dialysis twice in a week. Due to the shortage of dialysis machine, patients have to wait for long for dialysis."







He further said, "Though the staffs including divisional head of the ward are cordial but the sufferings of the patients know no bounds due to the scarcity of dialysis machines."Sources from Kidney Department of the hospital have been learnt that some 130 kidney patients on package for Tk 20,000 (6 month term) and 12 to 13 patients in kidney wards and other 18 to 19 patients perform dialysis daily.







Regarding the issue, RMCC Kidney Department Head Associate Professor Dr ABM Mobassher Alam said, "15 kidney dialysis units were operated in 2012. Later, 10 more machines were set up in 2017. Though 12 machines among 25 are active but don't work properly. There is no experienced manpower to repair the spoiled machines.







If we need any mechanic, we have to write letter to Dhaka. For this, it takes four to five days to repair which suffers the patients a lot." He further said, though the warranty of these machines was for 2 years, these have been used for 9 years. If the spoiled machines are repaired shortly, the dialysis process can be eased.











