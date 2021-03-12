'Bangabandhu Corner' inaugurated in BITAC

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurates a 'Bangabandhu Corner' in the administrative building of Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) on Wednesday. BITAC Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury presided over the in



A Bangabandhu Corner has been inaugurated in the administrative building of Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC). Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated it on Wednesday at 11 am.BITAC Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury presided over the inaugural program. Dr. Syed Ihsanul Karim, Director (Headquarters) of BITAC conveyed the welcome speech at the event.





Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman worked hard throughout his lifetime to liberate Bangladesh from Pakistan. Bangabandhu is the architect of Bangladesh. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born, he further said.





BITAC Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said, "It is our good luck that we are celebrating Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence at the same time.





The month of March is a historic one for Bangladesh. Bangladesh's independence was declared in March. Bangabandhu was also born in March. It is a pride and inspiration for us that we have been able to inaugurate Bangabandhu Corner in this month."





Anwar Hossain Chowdhury further said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making the best of her efforts to drive Bangladesh forward. Bangladesh has meanwhile graduated from the least developed countries (LDC) under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, he added.





The Bangabandhu Corner in BITAC contains significant pictures and books including Bangabandhu's Unfinished Memoirs and Prison Diary. Visitors and readers will be able to enhance their knowledge on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's history by going through these books stored in the Bangabandhu Corner of BITAC.





