Stocks end week flat



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), finished the week in flat as investors maintained wait and see stance. DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 5.19 points or 0.09 per cent to stand at 5,568 points. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 4.74 points to reach at 2,154 points and the Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 1.91 points to stand at 1,265 points.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8,095.02 million which was 8,797.37 million at the previous session of the week. Of the issues traded, 110 advanced, 124 declined and 115 remained unchanged. Beximco is the most traded stock, followed by Lanka Bangla Finance, Robi, LHBL and Summit Power. ANLIMAYARN was the day's best performer while LRBDL was the worst performer of the day.







On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trading in red. Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI decreased by 4.74 points and 9.56 points to stand at 9,749.95 points and 16,164.12 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 88.99 lakh share and mutual funds of 219 companies were traded, of which 67 issues advanced while 87 declined and 65 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments