Nushrratt 'extremely excited' to collaborate with Akshay in 'Ram Setu'



Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is quite active on social media, is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for the first time in 'Ram Setu'. Recently, the actress took to her social media to give a glimpse of a reading session from the film, alongside Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez.







A source close to the actress revealed, "Nushrratt is extremely excited and pumped for the project, and to share the screen space with Akshay sir. She has been a huge fan of Akshay sir's work, and now she is extremely grateful to share screen space with him."







Recently, Nushrratt had reposted a picture from Akshay's Instagram handle and she had written, "It's an honor to be a part of Ram Setu and work with such a talented team. Let's do this !!" Apart from 'Ram Setu', Nushrratt has an interesting line-up of projects to look forward to. She has 'Hurdang' opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, Omung Kumar's 'Janhit Mein Jaari', and horror drama 'Chhorri' in her kitty.

