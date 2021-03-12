'Radhe Shyam' poster releases



Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. A few days back, the makers announced the release date. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster. It also features his co-star Pooja.







The post was captioned as, ''On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from Radhe Shyam with you all. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, the film also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar Satyan among others. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.







It will hit the big screen on July 30th. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja is a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. She is also doing Rohit Shetty directed 'Cirkus'. Speaking about Prabhas, he will be seen next with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.





Leave Your Comments