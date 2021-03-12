'Black Widow' to be released by May 7



The long-awaited Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh-starrer 'Black Widow' may just be sticking to its May 7, 2021 release date after all. The Marvel superhero movie is reportedly still on course to make its summer debut in theatres worldwide.





According to the latest reports, CEO Bob Chapek maintained that the film is on course for its big theatrical release. In a report on PTI, Chapek said, "We are still intending for it to be a theatrical release. We are going to be watching very carefully to see whether that strategy needs to be revisited."





'Black Widow', featuring Johansson in her last appearance as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, was originally scheduled for release in May 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.





It was announced late 2020 that the 'Black Widow' shift lead to Marvel studios moving Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' from February 12, 2021, to November 5, 2021, and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' from May 7, 2021, to July 9, 2021.Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who stars alongside the likes of Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington in 'Eternals', praised Disney for making the "right and responsible decision".





"There's a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can't tell ppl to go to a movie theatre until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it'll be worth the wait," the actor tweeted.





'Black Widow' will be Scarlett's first stand-alone film as the famed assassin-turned-Avenger, Natasha Romanoff, after featuring in various Marvel films for over 10 years. The film will follow her character as she sets out to shut down the Red Room and take on old enemies. The film is set to post the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and before the events of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

