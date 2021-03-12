I was told teachers praised me as my parents are famous

Janhvi Kapoor speaks about how she has lived with the nepotism tag all her life. As her film Roohi releases, she talks about her parents - Boney Kapoor and Sridevi - and her cinematic journey.



Janhvi Kapoor is charmingly self-deprecating. But it doesn't come from self-awareness as much as it stems from self-doubt. "There's this doubt that 'Did I really do it that well or are people praising me just like that?'" she tells indianexpress.com Janhvi, born to late star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, became famous even before her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The extent of her popularity can be more accurately gauged by another snippet of information: the water bottle she carried to the gym has got its own fan page. It's the kind of craze many Bollywood stars would privately dream of.





Yet, Janhvi says the privilege has already bogged her down. "I have been overtly aware of my privilege since I was a kid. It's not as if nepotism began to exist for me when I entered the film industry. It has existed since I was a kid. At school if I got good grades or if the teacher would compliment me in front of the class, there would be students who would go like, 'Arey because your parents are famous that's why she is sucking up to you.'"





Janhvi's nervous body language around people she is not familiar with- in this case journalists-paints a picture of a woman who remains sceptical of any praise coming her way. The actor is now conditioned to judge herself even before someone else does. "I have gotten that reminder of privilege all my life. It was always in my head that I have to do more to prove myself, to overcompensate Or that self doubt I have always carried that with me fortunately or unfortunately."





Janhvi, however, is quick to clarify that she wouldn't want her hyper awareness to win over the audience. Since her lukewarm debut in the 2018 Dharma Production, Janhvi Kapoor has worked in Ghost Stories with director Zoya Akhtar, Gunjan Saxena biopic again with Karan Johar, and in the upcoming Roohi backed by Dinesh Vijan. An actor without a famous surname wouldn't even afford to dream of a launch by Karan Johar, let alone bag such enviable titles especially after the debut she had.





Leave Your Comments