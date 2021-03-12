Rosey to star in new TVC of Eno



TV viewers for the first time watched Rosey Selim as a model in a TV commercial of a oil before starting acting on BTV in 1990. Besides acting in TV dramas, serials and movies, she also performed as model in various TVCs in different times. For the first time in Bangladesh, a TVC of Eno, which helps to ease digestion and it's made of a mixture of soda bi carb and citric acid in required proportions. Rosey Selim performed model in the TVC. Samiul Sami has made the TVC.







While talking about performing in the TVC, Rosey Selim said, "Earlier, I had experience to perform as model in a TVC of a stove of a multinational company. But I really enjoyed a lot to perform as model in the TVC of Eno because coming out from Run-Out, for the first time Samiul Sami and his team made a TVC. They had full dedication while making the TVC.







They had also excitement to work with me which really impressed me. I also worked in the TVC enthusiastically. During dubbing I watched the TVC, which I really liked. This TVC will go on air in different TV channels soon." Rosey Selim informed that she again started shooting of Neyamul's drama serial Hawai Mithai. She also took part in shooting of Akash Ranjan's ongoing serial Bou Shwashuri and Deepto TV's ongoing serial Maan Obhimaan.







Meanwhile, in Raihan Rafi's movie Pashan, Rosey for the first time acted in role of a villain. "I played the role of a villain in Pashan with keen interest. While watching the movie viewers will easily identify me as a villain. In future, if I get to act in this type of role, I will surely agree to work because I believe I have developed myself to play in all types of roles. I have also finished shooting of Anonno Mamun's movie Psycho, Rosey Selim also said.

