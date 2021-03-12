Young Shamim keen to thrive in finisher role

Bangladesh Emerging team batsman Shamim Hossain Patwari plays a shot against Ireland Wolves at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. -BCB



Shamim Hossain Patwari, who is considered as one of the prospective players in Bangladesh cricket, revealed that his eventual target is to establish himself as a good finisher, BSS report. One of the members of Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning squad, Shamim had recently took the local cricket fraternity by storm, with some good innings against visiting Ireland Wolves.





For Emerging team, who is now leading the five-match one-day series against Ireland Wolves by 2-0, Shamim hit two fluent knocks, that helped the side win with ease. The first game between the two sides was called off after an Irish player tested Covid-19 positive in review result. In the second game, Shamim blasted 39 ball-53 while in the second match, he proved his worth further by hammering 44 not out off 25.Those two knocks were the testament of his ability to finish the game, which came as good news for Bangladesh cricket, which is searching a good finisher for a quite some time now.





"My batting position is number six. I want to finish the game of my own. That is my target," Shamim said on Thursday. Shamim, known as a power hitter is also effective with his spin as well as he is a good fielder too. Young Shamim followed India's Virat Kohli, South Africa's AB de Villiers and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. The two foreigners are world famous as finishers."In abroad my idol is AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli while in the country, Shakib Al Hasan is my favourite," he said.





And in fielding his hero is none other than the fielding great Jonty Rhodes. "I have followed Jonty Rhodes' fielding since I was a child."Bangladesh Emerging team will play its fourth one-day against Ireland Wolves on Friday. Shamim said the target will be to win the game and continue the good form.





"First I will say that our team is very good. Since we won the first two matches, we are ahead of them. We want to win Friday's match. In fact, we have been doing well in both batting and bowling," he remarked.Shamim's Under-19 World Cup winning mate pacer Shoriful Islam has already been called up to the national team squad. Shamim is happy for his achievement and also wants to cement his own place in the national team."We have been in cricket now and it is great. It is important to take the preparation and get ready for everything," he concluded.





