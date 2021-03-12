NZ name uncapped trio in ODI squad for BD series

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway in line for making ODI debut against Bangladesh.-Collected



Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell have earned their maiden ODI call-ups for the three-match series against Bangladesh, starting 20 March.Regular captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out with an elbow injury, which opens the door for either Conway or Young to slot in the top order in his absence.Tom Latham will lead the side while Lockie Ferguson (back) and Colin de Grandhomme (ankle) were not considered for selection due to injury.





New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said it was exciting to get the one-day side back together after a one-year absence from the format."Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we're looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level.





"Whilst it's disappointing to lose a player of Kane's class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins and I know he's excited to lead the side. "The bowling group is a strong and experienced one and will be well complemented by the two seam-bowling all-rounders in Jimmy (Neesham) and Daryl."We've also taken the decision to carry just the one spinner in the squad, which is a reflection of the venues for this series and expected pitch conditions."It's great to have Bangladesh on our shores and we know they'll bring a lot to the series."





The first ODI will be held at University Oval in Dunedin on March 20. Squad: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young









---ICC





Leave Your Comments