Blue, Green set for Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games title



With the high hopes of sealing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games glory, title favourite Bangladesh Blue will take on Bangladesh Green in the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.The match starts at 9.30 AM. In a tournament that saw each team competing each other once, Blue showed a wavering resolve in both batting and bowling as they crushed Green and Bangladesh red, the other team of the event, comprehensively.





They whacked past Red by 10 wickets in the first game, thanks to left- arm pacer Fariha Trishna's 6-14 and later they romped to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh Green. Off-spinner Mumta Hena played a key role in helping the side ease past Green, claiming 4-22. On the back of the two straight victories, Blue confirmed the final without any drama, making the match between Green and Red an unofficial semifinal. Green however beat Red by six wickets in this match to set a clash with Blue.





Rumana Ahmed showed a batting form that could give Green a hope to make the task tougher for high-flying Blue. Rumana struck an unbeaten 80 runs knock in the match against Red as her side was reeling to a precarious 39-4 after Red posted 157-8. Rumana was ably supported by Ritu Moni, who was not out on 51. Together with them, they stitched a 120-run partnership in an undefeated fifth wicket stand to sail the side home.





If they can continue this form, Blue may find it tougher to seal the deal in the big game that will define who will be the best of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games in which cricket discipline was introduced for the first time. Therefore, it will be a historical feat for a team who will take the final glory. Initially cricket made a debut here with women's cricket.





The format was supposed to be T20 but the BCB turned it to a 50-over format by discussing with the BOA. The BCB basically has taken this Bangladesh Games as a preparation platform for the upcoming one-day series against South Africa Emerging Women team against whom the Bangladesh Emerging Women team will play a five-match one-day series.



The South Africa Women will land in Bangladesh on March 28 and after undergoing Covid-19 test twice, the series will roll onto the ground on April 4. All of the matches will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Since the Bangladesh Games originally will begin on April 1, coinciding the Women's series, the cricket discipline was organized earlier. The BCB formed these three teams for the Games with the players of Bangladesh national team and Under-19 team.





