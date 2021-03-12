Karate player turned coach, nat'l referee

Bangladesh national karate referee Abdul Sukkur Ali Shikder during Karate practice. -AA



Abdul Sukkur Ali Shikder (45) is a national karate referee and karate coach under the Bangladesh karate federation. He is also the event planner and presenter of Karate-Do program on Bangladesh Television. Abdul Sukkur said, "The movie Loraku of film actor Rubel inspired me to learn karate. I never trained under him, although I consider him as my mentor." Abdul Sukkur said he started to participate in karate tournaments in 1995. He attained 9 gold medals 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.







His teacher Selim Ali Bhuiyan handed full responsibilities of his karate school "Black Belt Karate Do" to Adbul Sukkur from 1997. In 1999 Selim Ali Bhuiyan took him as a karate referee, in a tournament sponsored by Marshal Shahajada in Gazipur. He retired from a player and turned into a full-time karate coach and karate referee after 2000. He conducted all national tournaments of the federation as a referee, from 2000 till now.





After his teacher Selim Ali Bhuiyan passed away in 2012 he established his karate academy "Bangladesh Wadokai Karate Do (BWKD)" he is the general secretary and chief coach of BWKD. He has been managing around 23 karate schools all over Bangladesh.





He has been working as the planner and presenter of the TV show Karate Do on Bangladesh Television since 2014. Abdul Sukkur said, "Unlike others who previously conducted this show, I have shown not only my Wadokai karate style in the program but also various types of martial art styles in the country through my program."



Abdul Sukkur started practicing karate in 1988 he learned fighter karate style under MD Selim in Bagherhaat, then he trained Shito-Ryu karate under Bisswanath Munshi in 1992 in Khulna. He further came to Dhaka in 1994 trained Shotokan karate under Md Shariful Islam.







Md Shariful Islam took Abdul Sukkur to his teacher in 1995 Selim Ali Bhuiyaan who further trained Abdul Sukkur Shotokan style and he attained black belt 2nd Dan, under Selim Ali Bhuiyan. Abdul Sukkur then trained Wadokai karate under Nazmul Murshed, and lastly under Japanese coach Kitamura Tetsuro. Abdul Sukkur Ali Shikder was born in Barisal Chormonai in 1975, son of late Hossain Ahmed Shikder.









---Sajidur Rahman Siddiky, AA







Leave Your Comments