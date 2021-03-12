Vettori upbeat about Mehidy's spin against New Zealand

A snap from Bangladesh Team's practice session on Thursday at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. -BCB



Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori is upbeat about Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz considering his recent success against West Indies ahead of Bangladesh's limited over series against New Zealand.Bangladesh failed to grab any victory in New Zealand despite playing 26 matches (9 Tests, 13 ODIs and 4 T20s) across the format. But this time, the stake is high with Vetttori expecting off-spinner Mahidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed to form a formidable spinning partnership with Miraz.





Even though New Zealand condition is always considered to be pace- friendly, Vettori differed with the fact, showing the example of Australia and New Zealand spinners who achieved success in recent T20 series in which New Zealand won by 3-2. New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the best player of the series, claiming 13 wickets while Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar scalped eight wickets. New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was also successful, taking six wickets.





"I think spin can play a big part. You see how successful Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi have been in the recent series. Even Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa played a role," Vettori said as he reunited Bangladesh team in Queenstown where the visitors set a five-day camp after their 14-day quarantine period ended.





"Everyone knows that spin is an important part of white-ball cricket. Miraz in particular, how experienced he is, and how successful he was in the recent series against West Indies, I think he can bring a lot to the table. He will be backed up by Mahedi Hasan and Nasum. I think they can really find a place in the team and contribute to performance."





According to Vettori, captain Tamim Iqbal's experience will also be handy for the side to thrive in this condition. "I think Bangladesh is lucky coming into this tour with Tamim as captain. He is very open-minded. Because he has come across the challenges of New Zealand before, he understands what hasn't worked in the past. I think he is positive around working towards things that can work. I think it is a great starting point for us. I think Bangladesh will try some things in this series. We know New Zealand is an exceptional team who are playing really well but hopefully we have learned from those prior experiences," he opined.







"I am very happy to be back with the Bangladeshi boys in Queenstown. It is exciting to see everyone again after about a year. It is nice to see all the familiar faces, particularly the spin bowlers, and getting back in the nets with them. It has been a long time, so any cricket or outdoor stuff is great. New Zealand has been fortunate as we have been able to keep going with sports. Bangladesh series will just be a continuation of that," he remarked.

Leave Your Comments