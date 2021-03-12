Foreign Minister mourns MP Mahmud Us Samad's death



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has expressed deep grief and condolence over the death of Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, a Member of Parliament of Awami League.





In a condolence message, Dr. AK Abdul Momen stated that Mahmudus Samad Chowdhury was a man of firm determination and a renowned politician. His death is an irreparable loss for the country's people, particularly for the people of Sylhet, Dr. AK Abdul Momen added. Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Sylhet 3 constituency, died from Covid-19 infection while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.





His brother Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury confirmed the news of Mahmud's passing via a Facebook post in the afternoon. The parliament member was unwell for a few days and his condition suddenly deteriorated while returning to Dhaka from Sylhet on Sunday. Upon reaching Dhaka, he was rushed to the hospital, said Julhas Ahmed, Mahmud's personal secretary. "





On Monday, he (Mahmud) was tested for Covid-19 and the report came positive. As his physical condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilation," said Julhas. On February 10, the MP received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine and had no adverse effect, he added.





