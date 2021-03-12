Torture of 8-year-old student

Published:  03:28 AM, 12 March 2021

Hathazari madrasa teacher sent to jail

High Court issues rule

A Chattogram court has sent Hathazari madrasa teacher Md Yahiya to jail for beating up a student (8). Judicial Magistrate Jihan Sanjida came up with the order on Thursday. Police produced Yahiya before the court with no petition seeking remand. The incident took place on Tuesday when a woman visited her son at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy.

The child followed the  mother on her way out  and Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the scruff of his neck and began striking him with a cane. Md Ruhul Amin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The teacher was also detained but was later released at the parents' request on Wednesday morning. Following media reports, police arrested Yahiya from his home in Rangunia in the afternoon. The child's father then lodged a torture case at night.Meanwhile, the High Court on Thursday wanted to know what action has been taken against the Chattogram Madrasa teacher who brutally tortured a student and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The bench of Justice F.R.M. Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order. It also asked the Chattogram deputy commissioner, police super and officer-in-charge of the  concerned  police station to submit a report in this regard by Sunday. The HC asked police to provide medical treatment to the victim and ensure security of his family if  necessary. Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar drew the attention  of the court regarding the incident.


---Golam Mostofa, Ctg



