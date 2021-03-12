Hong Kong: China approves 'patriotic' plan to control polls

Critics say the electoral reforms will effectively wipe out any remaining opposition when enacted. -Getty



China's legislature has approved a resolution to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system - its latest move to tighten control over the city.The "patriots governing Hong Kong" resolution was passed at the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday.





It will reduce democratic representation and allow a pro-Beijing panel to vet and elect candidates.The former British colony was handed back to China in 1997 under a model called "one country, two systems". Under the deal, which gave the territory freedoms not available in mainland China, Hong Kong also had its own mini-constitution and an elected parliament, reports BBC.





The latest Chinese move follows a series of measures that have tightened Beijing's grip on Hong Kong, including the passing of a national security law and a crackdown on activists and opposition politicians.Detailed legislation will now be drafted and could be enacted in Hong Kong within the next few months. The UK says it will "hollow out the space for democratic debate" in Hong Kong. Other critics say they will effectively wipe out any remaining opposition.





Hong Kong became a colony of the British Empire after the Qing Empire ceded Hong Kong Island at the end of the First Opium War in 1842. The colony expanded to the Kowloon Peninsula in 1860 after the Second Opium War and was further extended when Britain obtained a 99-year lease of the New Territories in 1898. The whole territory was transferred to China in 1997. As a special administrative region, Hong Kong maintains separate governing and economic systems from that of mainland China under the principle of "one country, two systems".





Originally a sparsely populated area of farming and fishing villages, the territory has become one of the world's most significant financial centres and commercial ports. It is the world's tenth-largest exporter and ninth-largest importer. Hong Kong has a major capitalist service economy characterised by low taxation and free trade, and its currency, the Hong Kong dollar, is the eighth most traded currency in the world.











Leave Your Comments