'Harsher action for anti discipline of the party'



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader on Thursday warned the AL leaders and activists that stern action would be taken against if they go against party discipline.





"No matter how influential public representative he or she is… nonewill be spared if the person does not follow the party discipline," he said while addressing the conference of the Akkelpur Upazila AL of Joypurhat through videoconferencing from his official residence. Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken tougher stance on the party discipline.





Speaking about Companigang incidents he said those involved in the incidents will not be spared and drives are on to arrest them perpetrators, reports BSS."Besides, those who would be found involved in corruption and misdeeds will not also be spared, the AL general secretary said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the law enforcing agencies have already been instructed to this end.





He stressed the need for considering the inclusion of the dedicated leaders in AL committees, saying "The dedicated leaders are the life of Awami League and they should be kept in its committees."He urged the AL district and upazila AL leaders not to place any seasonal leader in the committees.

The minister urged the AL leaders and workers not to announce any anti-people programme. "People are our strength and ensure service to them is our main goal," he added.





He asked the AL leaders and activists to be united aiming to make the party well-organized and stronger.About the BNP's politics, he said the party is now aimless after failed continuously and slipping from the politics of power."As the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is continuously working for the welfare of people, they vote for the AL," he said.





The AL general secretary said development is now visible at every look and corner of the country and its future politics will go ahead centering development and progress.On the contrary, he said people have no trust in the BNP's ill-politics and that is why the party should return to the positive politics.Chaired by Akkelpur Upazila AL president Md Moksed Ali Mondal, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL organizing secretaries Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan and SM Kamal Hossain and its Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana.







