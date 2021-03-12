Shab-e-Meraj observed



The holy Shab-e-Meraj was observed last night across the country with due respect and religious fervour.The Muslim community observes the night every year on the 27th night of the Arabic month of Rajab as on this night Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had embarked on a special journey to meet Allah.





In the journey, the Prophet (PBUH) travelled on the "Buraq" to Heaven where Allah gave him instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers, reports BSS.Different Islamic organizations are offering special prayers and holding milad mahfils in mosques and other places seeking blessings of the Almighty Allah.









---BSS

