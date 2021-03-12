

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has said that Bangladesh cannot be called a democratic state because of autocracy and lack of good governance. Golam Mohammad Quader made this remark on Thursday while speaking to journalists at Jatiya Party Banani office.Earlier on around fifty leaders and activists of different parties joined Jatiya Party handing over flowers to Golam Mohammad Quader. He gave a speech welcoming the people who joined Jatiya Party yesterday.







Golam Mohammad Quader said, "Bangladesh cannot be called a democratic state because of autocracy and due to lack of good governance. Anarchy is going on all over the country like Noakhali's Basurhat. Corruption and misgovernance have emerged in the country due to imbalance of power. Only unalloyed democracy can rescue Bangladesh from this condition."





Golam Mohammad Quader further said that autocracy under cover of democracy has been going on in Bangladesh since 1991 when former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad stepped down from power. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) created discrimination in the country through graft and politicization which is still going on, Golam Mohammad Quader stated.





Golam Mohammad Quader remarked that the Liberation War of 1971 was fought to bring about equity and justice. He blamed the ruling party for tender manipulation and extortion. Moreover, Golam Mohammad Quader said that ordinary people are going through repressions at the hands of immoral politicians.







