Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from COVID



Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, an Awami League lawmaker from Sylhet, has died from the COVID-19 illness at the age of 66. He breathed his last at Dhaka's United Hospital around 1:30 pm Thursday, said Sajjadur Rahman, assistant manager of the hospital's Business Development Department.





Mahmud, the president of the ruling Awami League's Sylhet district chapter, was admitted to the hospital's COVID unit on Mar 8 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Aside from the COVID illness, he was not suffering from any other health condition, according to Sajjadur. He was hospitalised on Mar 7, reports bdnews24.com.





Mahmud was in his third term as MP from Sylhet-3. President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed condolences over the death of the lawmaker. Julhas Ahmad, an aide to the MP, said Mahmud took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the parliament on Feb 10. He did not show side effects.





Hailing from Nurpur in Fenchuganj, Mahmud was elected from the South Surma-Fenchuganj constituency for the first time in 2008. He had worked as the secretary general of Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parishad. His brother Ahmad Us Samad Chowdhury said the body will be taken to Fenchuganj on Friday morning for the burial at the family graveyard after funeral prayers at the premises of their ancestral home.





