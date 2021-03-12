Travel will return from 2nd half of 2021: Iata



Personal and leisure travel will return from the second half of this year as borders reopen to tourists hungry to be free again and to reunite with families and friends, the director of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said in an interview with The Straits Times. Mr Alexandre de Juniac said the recovery in business







travel will be slower, and the actual volume of travel by the year end will still be low compared with the pre-Covid-19 period in 2019."We will likely start seeing a change in the air travel landscape after May or June this year," he added. "We at Iata are already working with states to design and plan protocols and road maps for the reopening of borders."





Key among these protocols is Iata's Travel Pass, a mobile health verification app which electronically captures a traveller's vaccination history and Covid-19 test results for cross-border safety checks, Straits Times.Singapore Airlines has been the first to officially announce that it will begin testing the Iata Travel Pass on flights from Singapore to London.Beginning Monday, passengers on that route using Apple iOS-enabled phones will be able to download the Travel Pass app and create a digital identification with their photo and passport information.





They can submit flight information and book a Covid-19 test at one of seven participating clinics in Singapore, after which the test results can be viewed directly on the app. Check-in staff at Changi Airport can then verify their status via the app, which will speed up the check-in process, according to the carrier.





But due to current regulations, travellers will still need to carry a physical copy of their health certificate issued by the testing clinic.China has just announced the roll-out of its vaccine passport, while Germany and the United States are poised to introduce their own soon.Mr de Juniac, who retires from his five-year tenure next month and hands the reins to Mr Willie Walsh of IAG (which owns British Airways), said Iata is targeting to work with 33 states and territories around the world on border reopening and international flights.









