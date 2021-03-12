'Govt to ensure eye treatment for all'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the opening ceremony of the CVCs at the capital's National Eye Science Institute and Hospital virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government would expand the eye treatment facilities through community vision centre (CVC) to each upazila gradually, as healthy people are needed to pull Bangladesh ahead.





The Premier was addressing the opening ceremony of the CVCs installed at 70 upazilas in 20 districts at the capital's National Eye Science Institute and Hospital (NESIH), virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.





She said, "In digital Bangladesh, we've brought health services to people's doorstep and the CVC will be expanded to each upazila gradually as initiatives have already been taken to set up more 110 CVCs across the country," she said.





The premier said, "Digital Bangladesh" established by the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Hasina said now people are not usually needed to move physically to physicians in every case rather they can avail treatment through telemedicine and it has been possible due to digitalization.





With the 20 CVCs introduced earlier in 8 districts in 2018, the total number of CVS now stood at 90 which would cover around five crore people to provide treatment for different eye diseases. So far 4.50 lakh people have received eye treatment from specialist physicians through the CVCs.





The head of government said eye treatment is expensive and that is why people usually don't receive treatment, adding, "Not only as the Prime Minister but also as a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman she cannot let the people to be remained treatment-less." "It's my duty to make necessary arrangements for providing treatment to them (people)", she continued.







