Four get life term in Jashore murder case





A court here has sentenced four persons to life-term imprisonment in a case lodged over Motorcyclist Jashim murder in Shomspur village under Abhaynagar upazila of the district in 2007.





The court also fined them Taka 20 thousand, in default, they will have to suffer six months more in jail each.





Jashore special district and sessions Judge Md. Shamsul Haque passed the order on Thursday.





The life term awardees are Md Ayub Ali Sardar, Alom Sadar, Maruf Hossain and Rabi Sarder, residents of Shomspur village in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore.





The case story, in brief, is that Jashim Uddin, son of Altaf Sardar of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila, used to bear his expenses by renting motorbike.





On January 13, 2007, Alam and Maruf hired his motorcycle from Kalagachhi Bazar in Keshabpur and brought him to Maruf’s house in Shomspur village in Abhaynagar. After killing Jashim there, the miscreants took his motorcycle.





Later, the victim’s uncle Aminur Islam filed a murder case against the four with Abhaynagar police station.





Police submitted charge-sheet before the court against Md Ayub Ali Sardar, Alom Sadar, Maruf Hossain and Rabi Sarder in the case.





After examining the evidences, the court found them guilty and handed down the the verdict.





The judgement was announced in the presence of Maruf Hossain and Ayub Ali Sarder in the court.





The other two convicted Alom Sarder and Rabi Sarder were fugitive.

