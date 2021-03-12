Two die as tractor overturns in Panchagarh





Two persons died while another sustained injuries after a tractor they were travelling in overturned in Kamlapur area of Panchagarh sadar upazila early morning on Friday.





The deceased are Muktar Hossain, 32, and Abdur Rahman, 30.





Officer-in-charge of the sadar police station Abu Aksar Ahmed said, ‘The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the speeding tractor.’





The three occupants of the tractor, including the driver, were rushed to the general hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival, the police officer said.





The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination, the officer-in-charge said.









