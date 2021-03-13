Build up women empowerment: FM

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen hands over certificates as the chief guest during an event on Thursday. -AA



Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority on Thursday organized and distributed certificates for the session on the role of women in e-commerce industry and the ICT training course for women trainees on the occasion of International Women's Day.





The event took place on Thursday, at 3 pm in the R-Events Hallroom on the second floor of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.







Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, was present as the chief guest at the event.





NM Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division was present as a special guest at the event. Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO, Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Hon'ble Prime Minister's Office was present as Guest of Honor. By lauding such initiative, the FM said, 'With the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has made a strong position.'





The women have moved forward with the prudent decision and planning of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Women are now wandering in every sector. We welcome to hi-tech park to build up women empowerment and robust women leadership, he added.





Meanwhile, more than two thousand women trainees have completed ICT-related training courses conducted by the supervision and financial assistance of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.



These training courses will play a regulatory role in providing the necessary manpower to build a digital Bangladesh.





Intending to provide well-trained women entrepreneurs and develop them into self-reliant and professional manpower, the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has taken this timely initiative. These training courses are conducted through various training institutes comprising Dhansiri Communication Limited. Certificates will be distributed among the trainees at the event.





