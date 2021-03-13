US white wheat growers cash in as China snaps up supplies



China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high. The purchases are the latest disruption in commodities markets caused by Chinese buying of grains and oilseeds during the corona virus pandemic, pushing prices of major commodity crops to multi-year highs.





China has booked more U.S. white wheat this year than any country besides the Philippines, the top buyer of the grain. While U.S. producers have long tried to woo the growing Chinese market for confectionary foods made from white wheat flour, the recent purchases reflect a need for animal feed, Chinese traders and analysts said.





On Tuesday, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) raised its forecast for exports of U.S. white wheat to 245 million bushels, the most since 1994, due to strong demand from China and South Korea.





While white wheat is not typically fed to animals, high corn prices - benchmark U.S. futures hit 7-1/2-year highs last month - made it a viable alternative in China.





China is scouring the globe for feed grains as it rebuilds the world's largest hog herd, which was ravaged by African swine fever.





"Most of the imported wheat is going to the feed sector as corn prices are high and there is profit (to import)," said Li Hongchao, a senior grains analyst with trade website Myagric.com.





China signed a trade deal with the United States in January 2020. More recent trade tensions between China and Australia, which grows a slightly different hard white wheat, have also sent China seeking alternative wheat supplies.





Nine months into the 2020/21 wheat marketing year begun June 1, 2020, China's purchases of all U.S. wheat classes are at a seven-year high of 2.9 million tonnes, according to USDA's weekly export sales data.



White wheat bookings represent about a third of the total, at 947,863 tonnes as of March 4.





Chinese purchases of U.S. white wheat began ramping up in November, after grinding to a near halt in 2018 and 2019 when Beijing and Washington were in the thick of a trade war.





--- Reuters, Beijing





Leave Your Comments