Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes



Thailand on Friday joined several European nations in suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears, despite a range of health authorities around the world insisting it was safe.





The move came just hours after US President Joe Biden offered COVID-weary Americans hope of a return to some kind of normality by July 4, marking the national holiday as his target for "independence" from the virus.





After a shaky start, the US has ramped up its vaccination program, following the advice of scientists who say jabs are the only way out of a pandemic that has killed 2.6 million people around the world.





But global hopes received a blow Thursday when Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Italy and Romania postponed or limited the rollout of their quota of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.





Thailand followed suit on Friday.





Health regulators stressed there was no evidence of any link, but they were acting out of an abundance of caution. Australia, Mexico and the Philippines said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course. Canada said there was no evidence the jab causes adverse reactions.





Thailand's decision led to the embarrassing spectacle of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha abruptly cancelling his own televised jab.



"Vaccine injection for Thais must be safe, we do not have to be in a hurry," said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, an adviser for the country's Covid-19 vaccine committee.





United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday lashed out at what he called the "many examples of vaccine nationalism and hoarding" that will prevent some countries from getting the resources to bring their health crises to an end.





"Many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose," he said.





"The global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times."





--- AFP, Bangkok

